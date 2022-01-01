Lodo bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lodo
More about Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Swanky’s Vittles & Libations
1938 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$9.99
3 Southern style breaded tenders served with your choice of side and 1 dipping sauce. ADD SPICY QUESO $3
|MAC & CHEESE (Bowl-Texas Toast)
|$10.99
The widely acclaimed, never duplicated Swanky's Mac and Cheese. Served with a slice of Texas Toast. Voted Denver's Best by 9 News.
|B.L.T.
|$8.99
A generous portion of bacon with lettuce & tomatoes glued together with mayonnaise. Served on Texas toast. With your choice of side.
ADD CHEESE $1
More about Illegal Pete's
Illegal Pete's
1610 16th St., Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Osteria Marco
PIZZA
Osteria Marco
1453 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
Peppery Arugula, Goat Cheese, Roasted Beet, Crushed Pistachio & Honey-Dijon Vinaigrette + Optional Choice of Protein.
|Chicken Parmesan
|$28.00
Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara, House-Made Rigatoni & Mozzarella.
|Margherita Pizza
|$17.00
San Marzano Tomato, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella.