Northeast American restaurants you'll love

More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
|Scrap Burger
|$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
|Beet and Kale Salad
|$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about The District Marketplace
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The District Marketplace
1320 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|District OG Burger
|$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
|Impossible Burger
|$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|Popular items
|8" Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
|12" Works Cheesesteak
|$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
|8" Original Cheesesteak
|$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Hamburger Mary's Denver
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hamburger Mary's Denver
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|The Mary Burger
|$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
|The Spicy Mary Burger
|$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
|Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$7.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
|The Classic
|$10.00
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.