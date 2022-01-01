Northeast American restaurants you'll love

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Northeast

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
Scrap Burger$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
Beet and Kale Salad$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
The District Marketplace image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The District Marketplace

1320 E 17th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.1 (1507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
District OG Burger$14.00
Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.
Mac & Cheese$12.00
House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta
Impossible Burger$16.00
Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side
More about The District Marketplace
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image

 

Famous Philly CheeseSteak

2200 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8" Mushroom Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled mushrooms and onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
12" Works Cheesesteak$12.49
Grilled onions mushrooms and bell peppers, chopped steak, white american cheese
8" Original Cheesesteak$8.99
Grilled onions, chopped steak, white american cheese
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak
Hamburger Mary's Denver image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hamburger Mary's Denver

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mary Burger$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
The Spicy Mary Burger$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
More about Hamburger Mary's Denver
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.
Kids Cheese Burger$7.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
The Classic$10.00
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
Ebert's Terrace image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS

Ebert's Terrace

4900 Himalaya Road, Denver

Avg 4.2 (296 reviews)
Takeout
More about Ebert's Terrace

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northeast

Burritos

Barbacoas

Cheeseburgers

Caesar Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston