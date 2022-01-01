Northeast burger restaurants you'll love
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
|Scrap Burger
|$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
|Beet and Kale Salad
|$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Hamburger Mary's Denver
1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver
|Popular items
|The Mary Burger
|$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
|The Spicy Mary Burger
|$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
|Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
4995 argonne street, Denver
|Popular items
|Cheese Curds
|$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.
|Kids Cheese Burger
|$7.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
|The Classic
|$10.00
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Route 40 Cafe
2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Vegan Cheesy Tots
|$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
|Lowenstein
|$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
|Faxburger - Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3