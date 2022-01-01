Northeast burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Northeast

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cornmeal fried chicken, tangy slaw, pickles, and white BBQ sauce on an artisan bun. Served with house-made chips.
Scrap Burger$14.00
Your choice of CO grass-fed ground beef or house-made veggie burger with River Bear bacon (substitute tofu bacon), cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and burger sauce on a local artisan bun. Served with house-made potato chips. *
Beet and Kale Salad$10.00
Local kale, delicata squash, beets, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Hamburger Mary's Denver image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Hamburger Mary's Denver

1336 East Seventeenth Avenue, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Mary Burger$13.95
Our humble beginner. All-natural, never frozen front range beef, served with crisp lettuce, pickles and Mary's sauce with choice of side. Make it your own by customizing any way you like!
** Pictured with jack & cheddar cheese, bacon and side of onion rings **
The Spicy Mary Burger$15.45
Grilled fresh jalapeño & hatch green chiles, pepper jack cheese, Mary's sauce and buffalo sauce.
Barbra-Q Bacon Cheeseburger$15.95
Bacon, cheddar & jack cheeses and a big onion ring, all smothered with BBQ sauce served with choice of side
More about Hamburger Mary's Denver
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese Curds$9.00
Breaded and fried Wisconsin cheese curds, served with marinara sauce.
Kids Cheese Burger$7.00
Served with a side of fresh-cut fries and a drink
The Classic$10.00
Your Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and bacon.
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden
Route 40 Cafe image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Route 40 Cafe

2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Avg 3.7 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Cheesy Tots$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
Lowenstein$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
Faxburger - Cheeseburger$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3
More about Route 40 Cafe

