Northeast cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Northeast
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich
|$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
|Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito
|$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
|Chocolate Regular Cupcake
|$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
More about Kabod Coffee
Kabod Coffee
4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|Start Fresh (Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Kale, Spinach)
|$7.37
|Vanilla Latte
|$4.89
More about Route 40 Cafe
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Route 40 Cafe
2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Vegan Cheesy Tots
|$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
|Lowenstein
|$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
|Faxburger - Cheeseburger
|$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3