Northeast cafés you'll love

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kearney Street Breakfast Sandwich$6.75
Scrambled egg patty & melted cheddar cheese with a red pepper aioli on your choice of bread
Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
Chocolate Regular Cupcake$3.00
Pulled straight from our pastry case. Please limit your order to no more than 24 cupcakes per customer per order. No custom decoration. Call us for any custom orders.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Kabod Coffee image

 

Kabod Coffee

4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte
Start Fresh (Blueberry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Kale, Spinach)$7.37
Vanilla Latte$4.89
More about Kabod Coffee
Route 40 Cafe image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Route 40 Cafe

2550 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

Avg 3.7 (23 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegan Cheesy Tots$8.00
cajun tots topped with our house made carrot-based vegan chipotle cheese, green onions
Lowenstein$18.00
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, swiss cheese, secret sauce, fried egg, crisped onions
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● gluten free add 3
Faxburger - Cheeseburger$13.50
7 oz never-ever ground chuck, secret sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles
fries or cajun tots ● side salad add 1 ● cheddar add 1 ● gluten free add 3
More about Route 40 Cafe

