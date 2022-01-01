Northeast Mexican restaurants you'll love
Machete COLFAX
3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER
|Barbacoa
|$5.75
Colorado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
|Arrachera
|$5.25
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
|Pollo Rostizado
|$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Salad
|$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about TTW - York Location
TTW - York Location
1514 York Street, DENVER
|Carnitas
|$4.50
crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema
|Guacamole & Chips
|$8.00
smashed avocados, chile serrano, tomato, onion, cilantro, w/just made chips
|Barbacoa
|$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream