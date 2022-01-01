Northeast Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Northeast

Machete COLFAX image

 

Machete COLFAX

3570 E COLFAX AVE, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa$5.75
Colorado Braised Lamb Shank/ Avocado Puree/ Onions & Cilantro/ Poblano Tortilla
Arrachera$5.25
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
Pollo Rostizado$4.75
Rotisserie Chicken/ Avocado Salsa Verde/ Crispy Potatoes
More about Machete COLFAX
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Salad$7.99
Add toppings to a bed of crisp Romaine
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
More about Illegal Pete's
TTW - York Location image

 

TTW - York Location

1514 York Street, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas$4.50
crispy roasted pork, pickled red onions, avocado crema
Guacamole & Chips$8.00
smashed avocados, chile serrano, tomato, onion, cilantro, w/just made chips
Barbacoa$4.25
slow roasted shredded beef, salsa salpicon, sour cream
More about TTW - York Location
Restaurant banner

 

Royal Crust

2615 Walnut St., Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whistle Pig$14.50
Candied bacon, crispy pancetta, caramelized onions
The Nuggs$14.50
Buffalo Sauce, Chicken Nuggets, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Ranch Dressing
Caesar Salad$7.00
Romaine, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Crispy Fried Onions
More about Royal Crust

