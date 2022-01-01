Burritos in Northeast

Northeast restaurants that serve burritos

Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Bake Shop Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Your choice of Vegetarian, Bacon or Gluten Free Vegetarian served with salsa
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Build Your Burrito image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito Box
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about Illegal Pete's
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Smothered Breakfast Burrito$12.00
scrambled eggs, blended cheese, chorizo, sour cream, red chili ranchero sauce, BBQ house potatoes, refried beans, smothered in green chili and melted cheese
More about Four Friends Kitchen

