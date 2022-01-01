Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve cake

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salted Caramel Cake$6.95
Light and fluffy vanilla cake layered with salted caramel and Italian butter cream.
Lemon Mascarpone Cake$6.95
Lemon sponge cake with blueberries, a creamy mascarpone filling, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Item pic

 

Voodoo Doughnut

1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Blueberry Cake$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
Peanut Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot "In a Pinch" Cake (contains nuts)$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
4" Mother's Day Cake - Vanilla$25.00
A festively decorated cake to celebrate the occasion. No customization. Available May 3.
4" Easter Cake - Basket (Vanilla Funfetti Cake/Vanilla Buttercream)$25.00
A 4 inch vanilla funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream frosting dressed up like an Easter Basket.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Salad$17.00
two crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, mixed greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, tomatoes, pickled vegetables, chipotle remoulade
More about Four Friends Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast

Pastries

Tarts

Salmon

Cheesecake

Waffles

Chocolate Cake

Croissants

Cappuccino

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston