Cake in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve cake
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Salted Caramel Cake
|$6.95
Light and fluffy vanilla cake layered with salted caramel and Italian butter cream.
|Lemon Mascarpone Cake
|$6.95
Lemon sponge cake with blueberries, a creamy mascarpone filling, and a dusting of powdered sugar.
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Voodoo Doughnut
1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
|Blueberry Cake
|$1.25
Blueberry cake doughnut with a glaze.
|Peanut Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting and peanuts.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Carrot "In a Pinch" Cake (contains nuts)
|$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
|4" Mother's Day Cake - Vanilla
|$25.00
A festively decorated cake to celebrate the occasion. No customization. Available May 3.
|4" Easter Cake - Basket (Vanilla Funfetti Cake/Vanilla Buttercream)
|$25.00
A 4 inch vanilla funfetti cake with vanilla buttercream frosting dressed up like an Easter Basket.