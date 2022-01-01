Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve chicken salad

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken and Apple Salad$12.00
Local greens, grilled apples, brie, crispy cheddar, beet balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Bake Shop Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.50
House made chicken salad with walnuts, pine nuts and golden raisins tossed in a yogurt mayo tarragon dressing
Spicy Peanut Chicken Chop Salad$11.00
Spicy peanut chicken & cabbage slaw on a bed of romaine lettuce topped with toasted pecans & green onions
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
Restaurant banner

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street, Denver

Avg 4 (1331 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Four Friends Grilled Chicken Cornbread Salad$15.00
grilled chicken breast, field greens, fresh apple coleslaw, granola, heirloom tomatoes, cornbread croutons, goat cheese, honey citrus vinaigrette
More about Four Friends Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast

Cheesecake

Kale Salad

Pretzels

Tarts

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Salmon

Burritos

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston