Chili in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve chili
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Green Chili Queso
|$10.00
queso, tomatillos, onions, green chiles, lime cotija, and smokey NM chicos served with tortilla chips.
|Vegetarian Green Chili Fries
|$6.00
tomatillos, onions, green chiles, lime cotija, and smokey NM chicos
|Vegetarian Green Chili
|$7.00
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Ravioli - Chili Verde & Chive
|$15.95
Choose from any sauce listed in the pasta section of our menu; including red, white or a combination of both.
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak
Famous Philly CheeseSteak
2200 Oneida St., Denver
|Lg Green Chili Cheese Fry
|$5.49
|Reg Green Chili Cheese Fry
|$3.49