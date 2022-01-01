Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve chili

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Chili Queso$10.00
queso, tomatillos, onions, green chiles, lime cotija, and smokey NM chicos served with tortilla chips.
Vegetarian Green Chili Fries$6.00
tomatillos, onions, green chiles, lime cotija, and smokey NM chicos
Vegetarian Green Chili$7.00
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

The Cherry Tomato Restaurant

4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (118 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ravioli - Chili Verde & Chive$15.95
Choose from any sauce listed in the pasta section of our menu; including red, white or a combination of both.
More about The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
Famous Philly CheeseSteak image

 

Famous Philly CheeseSteak

2200 Oneida St., Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg Green Chili Cheese Fry$5.49
Reg Green Chili Cheese Fry$3.49
More about Famous Philly CheeseSteak
Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

4995 argonne street, Denver

Avg 4.8 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Cheese Tot$8.00
More about Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

