Chocolate cake in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve chocolate cake
The Cherry Tomato Restaurant
4645 E 23rd Ave, Denver
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$6.95
Moist, triple layer chocolate cake with dark fudge icing.
Voodoo Doughnut
1520 E Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
|$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
|Vanilla "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
|$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)
|Chocolate "In a Pinch" Cake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
|$37.00
A simply decorated 6 inch cake for your last minute needs. Tell us what message you would like on the top! Please limit your order to 1 "in a pinch" cake per customer per order. All sales final.
(Note: this is not a custom cake. Custom cake orders must be called in. The only customization available on this cake is the personal message.)