Chocolate chip cookies in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
Sullivan Scrap Kitchen
1740 E 17th Ave, Denver
|Pumpkin Seed and Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
ICE CREAM • CAKES
Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe
2216 Kearney Street, Denver
|Lemon White Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
|Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
|Take & Bake Chocolate Chip Cookies (feeds 8)
|$12.00
Frozen & portioned chocolate chip cookie dough with instructions to bake at home