Cookies in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve cookies

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen image

 

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

1740 E 17th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Seed and Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Cookie$3.00
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
DIY Cookie Decorating Kit$18.00
Decorate your own cookies! 5 Easter themed sugar cookies, 4 colors of royal icing and sprinkles. All the fun with none of the mess!
Lemon White Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
The BIG Cookie$3.50
Loaded with M&Ms, white chocolate chips, heath chips, oats, pretzels & Corn Flakes... over stuffed and over sized!
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

2001 E Colfax Ave, Denver

Avg 4.7 (1919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Giant Chocolate-Chip Cookie$2.69
