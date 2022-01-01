Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve croissants

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Twist Croissant$3.75
Almond Croissant$3.75
Ham & Swiss Croissant$5.25
Kabod Coffee

4952 Central Park Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.4 (128 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Sau, Cage Free Egg&cheese$3.99
