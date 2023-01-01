Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve hummus

Cake Crumbs Bakery & Cafe image

ICE CREAM • CAKES

Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe

2216 Kearney Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (828 reviews)
Takeout
Hummus & Veggie Platter (serves 8-10)$25.00
Assortment of fresh cut vegetables, house made hummus and crackers. Please give us 48 hours notice for this order.
More about Cake Crumbs Bakery and Cafe
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

Superfruit Republic - Stapleton

7483 E 29th Pl, Denver

Avg 4.6 (781 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS TOAST$8.00
Slice of toasted multigrain bread topped with hummus, locally grown alfalfa sprouts, and everything seasoning (sea salt, mustard seeds, black peppercorns, coriander, onion, garlic, paprika & chili pepper) w/slice of fresh lemon.
More about Superfruit Republic - Stapleton

