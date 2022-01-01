Northwest American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Northwest
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
|Walk in the Woods
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
|Greens Salad (GF)
|$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
Wynkoop Brewing Co.
1634 18th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)
|$9.00
cheese, tortilla
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
|MEAL FOR 6
|$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
Del Mar by Rooted
3200 N Pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Poke
|$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
|Vegan Poke Bowl
|$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
|Dirty South Catfish Sandwich
|$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Roasted Beet Salad (vt/gf)
|$15.00
arugula, local beets, sherry apricots, toasted pistachio, za'atar lebneh, blood orange vinaigrette (vt/gf)
|Deviled Eggs (gf/df)
|$9.50
smoked yolk, pickled mustard seed, River Bear bacon
|Crispy Trout Almondine
|$29.00
almond crusted trout, carrots, snap peas, quinoa, roasted garlic chile oil
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork - All Natural
|$12.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Smoked for 12 hours over Texas Post Oak wood!
|St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
|USDA Prime Brisket
|$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
|Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
|Drip Coffee
|$20.00
Drip Coffee
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
|Classic Benedict
|$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Popular items
|Denver Skillet
|$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
|Cheese Burger
|$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
|Colorado Cool Aid 16oz
|$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
CHICKEN
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
1441 26th street, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Waffle Cone
|$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
|LJ Hot Wings
|$10.00
6pc wings, white bread, pickles
|Hot Fish
|$13.00
southern fried catfish, dukes mayo, pickles, potato bun, side of fries
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Brownie
|$3.00
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
|Side Tortilla
|$2.50
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|Popular items
|VEGETABLE MUFFULETTA
|$13.50
Harissa-roasted eggplant, Baba Ganoush, Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Tapanade, Provolone, Greens and Raita stuffed in Housemade Pita Bread
|MEATLOAF DIMEROLL
|$14.50
House Made Meatloaf, Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Potato Sticks, Pickled Jalapeño Slaw and Provolone. Served Dimeroll Style- Rolled in Toasted Focaccia
|LAMB KEBAB DIMEBOWL
|$15.50
House Ground CO Lamb Gyro Skewers (2) Romesco Sauce, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Olives, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Ricotta Salata, Almonds, Raita and Harissa
Park Burger
2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver
|Popular items
|Small Parm Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|The Getting Figgy With It
|$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Slideshow
5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater
|Popular items
|The OG
|$5.25
smashed beef patty / American cheese / lettuce/ tomato / onion / pickle / burger sauce
|Sweet Heat Fries
|$7.75
|Truffle Fries
|$7.75
Call
2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Smoked Mushroom Tartine
|$12.00
Smoked Mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan + herbs
|Whole Roast Chicken for Two for Later
|$45.00
Use this menu item for take out or delivery scheduled for tomorrow or later! Whole roasted chicken, oven roasted broccoli, fingerling potato salad.
|Whole Smoked Chicken for Two
|$45.00
A whole smokes chicken with green garlic glazed cannellini beans and roasted carrot and spring pea salad.
***Please order by 3PM for same
day pick-up or delivery!***
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
2615 Walnut St, Denver
|Popular items
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
|The Classic Double
|$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Mimosas
2752 Welton Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Fried Green Tomatoes
|$8.00
Herb-panko crusted tomatoes,
black peppercorn-parmesan ranch
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Smashed avocado, toasted wheat,
sunny-side eggs, heirloom tomatoes,
petite arugula salad, champagne vinaigrette, homestyle potatoes
|Side Cheddar Grits
|$4.00
Topped with cheddar
Post Oak BBQ
4000 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Popular items
|USDA Prime Angus Brisket
|$24.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$6.00
Our fresh cut fries deep fried in prime brisket fat. The way they used to be!
|10 Wings
|$15.00
A 10 count of our award-winning smoked wings. Smoked to perfection and flash fried to crisp them up, try them with our dry rub or our signature wing sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Way Back
3963 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Okonomiyaki Fries
|$12.00
hand cut, double fried. topped with sweet soy, scallion, anchovy mayo, furikake, bonito flake
*any of the topping can be omitted
|French Fries
|$6.00
hand cut, double fried. served with ketchup and spicy special sauce
|BLT
|$16.00
-inspired by the French classic, ours has:
crispy pork belly, bibb lettuce, dashi poached fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, egg, buttermilk-dijon dressing.
The Cozy Cottage
4363 tennyson street, Denver
|Popular items
|Carnitas Hash
|$14.89
2 eggs over a hash of pulled pork, roasted Anaheim chilis and sweet onions, finished with cheddar cheese, served with Ranchero salsa
|Denver
|$14.59
A Denver favorite with ham, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheddar cheese
|Veggie Hash
|$14.89
2 eggs over a hash of peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and sweet potato, finished with fresh avocado and cheddar cheese
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Williams & Graham
3160 Tejon St, Denver
|Popular items
|Short Shorts
|$11.00
Mezcal, Tequila, Pineapple Juice, Lime, Agave, Michelada Syrup
|Old Fashioned
|$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar Cube, Lemon Peel, Bitters
|Wrecking Ball
|$11.00
Scotch, Pimms, Spiced Pear Liqueur
MBP
2844 Welton Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Dinner For Two
|$100.00
Holiday Heat & Eat Meal Kit for 2 People
· Cajun Crab & Spinach Dip
· Southern Style Collard Greens & Cured Smoked Turkey
· Wild Berry Salad with Thai Citrus Dressing
· Grass Fed Half Prime Rib of Beef with Au Jus
· Almond Haricots Verts with Sundried Tomatoes
· Baked Pesto Duchess Potatoes
· Eggnog Cheesecake
· Chocolate Budino with Toffee
|SPINACH-ARTICHOKE DIP
|$12.00
|JALAPENO CORNBREAD
|$3.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|9 Wings
|$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|12 Wings
|$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|Medium Tot
|$9.00
Serves 2-3.
FRENCH FRIES
Brass Tacks
1526 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|Wings (GameTime)
|$10.00
(Orders of 8) Choice of Sauce
Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Carrot and Celery.
Lunchboxx
2669 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Market Bento Box
|$15.00
A Plate consisting of White Rice, Spicy Slaw, Ginger Pickled Cucumbers, Tempura Mushrooms with a Tare Sauce and a Ginger Scallion Vinaigrette. Choice Protien.
|B.L.T.
|$14.00
Thick Cut Local Butcher Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Remoulade, Toasted Sourdough.
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
Build your own Tacos, consisting of a corn tortillas, dressed cabbage, pickled red onions, corn and avocado salsa, fresh chiles with a red and green salsa.
Choice Protein.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Popular items
|Billy's Awesome Wings
|$12.00
Choice of Old School Red Hot Lousiana, BBQ Ranch Style, Mexican Style or Teriyaki Style. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|Roasted Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Spring mix, corn, candied walnuts, green onions, goat cheese, dates, tomatoes, corn bread croutons, roasted chicken and champagne vinaigrette.
|Billy's House Taco
Taco served on soft corn or flour tortilla with cheese, Billy's Baja Slaw and pico de gallo and choice of protein or veggie. Add Cilantro lime rice or Black Beans for $1.50 each.