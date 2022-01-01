Northwest American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Northwest

The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Walk in the Woods$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
Greens Salad (GF)$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
More about The Bindery
Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop Brewing Co.

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)$9.00
cheese, tortilla
Fish & Chips$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
MEAL FOR 6$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
More about Wynkoop Brewing Co.
Del Mar by Rooted image

 

Del Mar by Rooted

3200 N Pecos St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Poke$15.00
Ahi Tuna, Shaved Carrots, Daikon, Bean Sprouts, Shiso, Edamame, Kimchi, Sushi Rice, Furikake
Vegan Poke Bowl$14.00
Grilled Tofu, Squash, Kimchi, Edamame, Carrot, Daikon, Furikake, Sushi Rice, Sweet Miso
Dirty South Catfish Sandwich$14.00
Cornmeal Crusted Fried Catfish Filet, Tomato, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Old Bay Aioli, Toasted Brioche Bun served with Creole French Fries and a side of Slaw
More about Del Mar by Rooted
American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Beet Salad (vt/gf)$15.00
arugula, local beets, sherry apricots, toasted pistachio, za'atar lebneh, blood orange vinaigrette (vt/gf)
Deviled Eggs (gf/df)$9.50
smoked yolk, pickled mustard seed, River Bear bacon
Crispy Trout Almondine$29.00
almond crusted trout, carrots, snap peas, quinoa, roasted garlic chile oil
More about American Elm
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork - All Natural$12.00
Ultra tender and expertly smoked pulled pork dressed with our house pork rub and Carolina pork sauce. Smoked for 12 hours over Texas Post Oak wood!
St. Louis Cut Spare Ribs
Our St. Louis cut spare ribs are to die for! Fall off the bone tender with the perfect Texas bark - everything you want in the best rib in Denver!
USDA Prime Brisket$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
More about Post Oak BBQ
Just Be Kitchen - Catering image

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
Wonder - Seasonal Veggie Hash
Spinach, Cauliflower & Harissa Puree, Seasonal Veggies, Mint Chutney, Kale Chips.
V, VG, EF, NF, W30
Drip Coffee$20.00
Drip Coffee
More about Just Be Kitchen - Catering
Bacon Social House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
Classic Benedict$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
More about Bacon Social House
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Denver Skillet$15.99
Tribute to the Mile High City! Potatoes mixed with ham, onion, green pepper smothered in Sam's No.3 Kickin' Green, and topped with shredded cheddar. Two eggs and toast.
Cheese Burger$14.99
Half pounder with cheese and side. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle.
Colorado Cool Aid 16oz$13.00
Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Pama, Champagne, and OJ.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

1441 26th street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Waffle Cone$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
LJ Hot Wings$10.00
6pc wings, white bread, pickles
Hot Fish$13.00
southern fried catfish, dukes mayo, pickles, potato bun, side of fries
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Just Be Kitchen image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brownie$3.00
Gluten free and dairy free brownies, THESE DO CONTAIN EGGS. The flour base is almond and tapioca flour and sweetned with coconut sugar!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Gluten free, dairy free, and VEGAN chocolate chip cookies with HOUSEMADE chocolate chips (unsweetened chocolate, honey). Almond flour base and sweetened with coconut sugar.
Side Tortilla$2.50
house made almond flour tortilla. Egg free. Gluten & dairy free
More about Just Be Kitchen
Dimestore Delibar image

SANDWICHES

Dimestore Delibar

1575 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VEGETABLE MUFFULETTA$13.50
Harissa-roasted eggplant, Baba Ganoush, Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Tapanade, Provolone, Greens and Raita stuffed in Housemade Pita Bread
MEATLOAF DIMEROLL$14.50
House Made Meatloaf, Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Potato Sticks, Pickled Jalapeño Slaw and Provolone. Served Dimeroll Style- Rolled in Toasted Focaccia
LAMB KEBAB DIMEBOWL$15.50
House Ground CO Lamb Gyro Skewers (2) Romesco Sauce, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Olives, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Ricotta Salata, Almonds, Raita and Harissa
More about Dimestore Delibar
Park Burger image

 

Park Burger

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Parm Truffle Fries$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
The Fun Guy$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
The Getting Figgy With It$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
More about Park Burger
Slideshow image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Slideshow

5505 W 20th Ave, Edgewater

Avg 3 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The OG$5.25
smashed beef patty / American cheese / lettuce/ tomato / onion / pickle / burger sauce
Sweet Heat Fries$7.75
Truffle Fries$7.75
More about Slideshow
Call image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Mushroom Tartine$12.00
Smoked Mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan + herbs
Whole Roast Chicken for Two for Later$45.00
Use this menu item for take out or delivery scheduled for tomorrow or later! Whole roasted chicken, oven roasted broccoli, fingerling potato salad.
Whole Smoked Chicken for Two$45.00
A whole smokes chicken with green garlic glazed cannellini beans and roasted carrot and spring pea salad.
***Please order by 3PM for same
day pick-up or delivery!***
More about Call
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

2615 Walnut St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
The Classic Double$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
More about Park Burger
Mimosas image

 

Mimosas

2752 Welton Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Green Tomatoes$8.00
Herb-panko crusted tomatoes,
black peppercorn-parmesan ranch
Avocado Toast$16.00
Smashed avocado, toasted wheat,
sunny-side eggs, heirloom tomatoes,
petite arugula salad, champagne vinaigrette, homestyle potatoes
Side Cheddar Grits$4.00
Topped with cheddar
More about Mimosas
Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
USDA Prime Angus Brisket$24.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
Fresh Cut Fries$6.00
Our fresh cut fries deep fried in prime brisket fat. The way they used to be!
10 Wings$15.00
A 10 count of our award-winning smoked wings. Smoked to perfection and flash fried to crisp them up, try them with our dry rub or our signature wing sauce
More about Post Oak BBQ
The Way Back image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Way Back

3963 Tennyson Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Okonomiyaki Fries$12.00
hand cut, double fried. topped with sweet soy, scallion, anchovy mayo, furikake, bonito flake
*any of the topping can be omitted
French Fries$6.00
hand cut, double fried. served with ketchup and spicy special sauce
BLT$16.00
-inspired by the French classic, ours has:
crispy pork belly, bibb lettuce, dashi poached fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, egg, buttermilk-dijon dressing.
More about The Way Back
The Cozy Cottage image

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carnitas Hash$14.89
2 eggs over a hash of pulled pork, roasted Anaheim chilis and sweet onions, finished with cheddar cheese, served with Ranchero salsa
Denver$14.59
A Denver favorite with ham, peppers, onions, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Veggie Hash$14.89
2 eggs over a hash of peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach and sweet potato, finished with fresh avocado and cheddar cheese
More about The Cozy Cottage
Williams & Graham image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Williams & Graham

3160 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (824 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Short Shorts$11.00
Mezcal, Tequila, Pineapple Juice, Lime, Agave, Michelada Syrup
Old Fashioned$11.00
Rye Whiskey, Sugar Cube, Lemon Peel, Bitters
Wrecking Ball$11.00
Scotch, Pimms, Spiced Pear Liqueur
More about Williams & Graham
MBP image

 

MBP

2844 Welton Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Rib Dinner For Two$100.00
Holiday Heat & Eat Meal Kit for 2 People
· Cajun Crab & Spinach Dip
· Southern Style Collard Greens & Cured Smoked Turkey
· Wild Berry Salad with Thai Citrus Dressing
· Grass Fed Half Prime Rib of Beef with Au Jus
· Almond Haricots Verts with Sundried Tomatoes
· Baked Pesto Duchess Potatoes
· Eggnog Cheesecake
· Chocolate Budino with Toffee
SPINACH-ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
JALAPENO CORNBREAD$3.00
More about MBP
Fire on the Mountain image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9 Wings$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
12 Wings$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Medium Tot$9.00
Serves 2-3.
More about Fire on the Mountain
Brass Tacks image

FRENCH FRIES

Brass Tacks

1526 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (GameTime)$10.00
(Orders of 8) Choice of Sauce
Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Carrot and Celery.
More about Brass Tacks
Beckon image

 

Beckon

2843 Larimer Street, Denver

Avg 4.6 (234 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beckon
Restaurant banner

 

Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Market Bento Box$15.00
A Plate consisting of White Rice, Spicy Slaw, Ginger Pickled Cucumbers, Tempura Mushrooms with a Tare Sauce and a Ginger Scallion Vinaigrette. Choice Protien.
B.L.T.$14.00
Thick Cut Local Butcher Bacon, Butter Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Remoulade, Toasted Sourdough.
Street Tacos$14.00
Build your own Tacos, consisting of a corn tortillas, dressed cabbage, pickled red onions, corn and avocado salsa, fresh chiles with a red and green salsa.
Choice Protein.
More about Lunchboxx
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Billy's Awesome Wings$12.00
Choice of Old School Red Hot Lousiana, BBQ Ranch Style, Mexican Style or Teriyaki Style. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese
Roasted Chicken Salad$13.00
Spring mix, corn, candied walnuts, green onions, goat cheese, dates, tomatoes, corn bread croutons, roasted chicken and champagne vinaigrette.
Billy's House Taco
Taco served on soft corn or flour tortilla with cheese, Billy's Baja Slaw and pico de gallo and choice of protein or veggie. Add Cilantro lime rice or Black Beans for $1.50 each.
More about Billy's Inn
Restaurant banner

 

Fifth String

3316 Tejon St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Fifth String

Map

Map

