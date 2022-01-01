Northwest bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Northwest
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Standard
|$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Office Pack (Serves 10-12)
|$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
|OJ to Go, 12 cups
|$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
|Popular items
|The Muenstrocity
|$15.00
Toasted marbled rye, corned beef, muenster cheese, caramelized sherry onions,
spicy sauerkraut, smoked Gerkin thousand island dressing.(*)
|Vegan Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled tofu, vegan cheese, kale, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (vegan)
|*Classic Wu Tang Tots Full Order
|$8.00
Classic – salt, pepper, method sauce.(v)(GF)