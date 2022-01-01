Northwest bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Northwest
HOP ALLEY
3500 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Zha Jiang Mian
|$24.00
Sun noodles, ground pork, shiitake, bean sauce, butternut, frisee salad
|Gai Lan
|$16.00
Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Popular items
|1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger
|$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb
|$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
|1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
The Bindery
1817 Central Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
|Walk in the Woods
|$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
|Greens Salad (GF)
|$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
FRENCH FRIES
LeRoux
1510 16th St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Onion Soup
|$13.00
French Onion Soup, Cave-Aged Cheese, Croutons
|Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
|$7.00
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
|Onion-Crusted Short Rib
|$37.00
Onion-Crusted Short Rib, Pommes Gruyere, Thyme Crunch, Pickled Pearls
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Popular items
|Wisconsin Cheese Curds
|$10.00
White cheddar cheese / tempura batter / jalapeno ranch
|Wings
|$12.00
jumbo fried wings / carrots / celery / blue cheese or ranch dressing / choice of buffalo, cajun dry rub, bbq , blazin buffalo, plain
|Giant Pretzel
|$16.00
served with obatzda, honey mustard, cheddar fondue, and horseradish cream cheese (veg)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
French 75
717 17th St, Denver
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$20.00
Juicy Rotisserie-Roasted Prime Rib, Shaved and Loaded onto Fresh Baguette, Served with Herbed Au Jus
|Coffee Cake
|$9.00
Moist & Rich, Topped with Buzzy Espresso Caramel
|French Onion Soup
|$17.00
A Three Day Long Labor of Love, Topped with Melty Gruyere; get it while you can!
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Popular items
|8 oz Flatiron
|$28.00
10 oz flatiron served with side of your choosing
|Carrots
|$8.00
roasted carrots
|LoHi Burger
|$16.00
LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
|Classic Benedict
|$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
|Chicken & Waffles
|$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
FlyteCo Brewing
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Breakfast
|$6.50
Egg, Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty, American Cheese
|Eric's Best
|$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
|Grace Always Wins
|$6.00
Plain Spread, Cucumber, Tomato, Sprouts, Banana Peppers. Suggested add: Bacon
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
|Chicken Mozzarella Panini
|$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
|Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)
|$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
TAPAS
The Truffle Table
2556 15th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|4 Cheeses/3 Meats
|$32.00
4 cheeses and 3 meats of our choice with dried fruit, fresh fruit, nuts, jam, mustard and pickles. Served with bread and crackers.
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
Black truffle mac-n-cheese that's creamy, rich and gooey
|Pesto Chevre Stuffed Peppers
|$8.00
stuffed with pesto goat cheese and warmed, topped balsamic drizzle. Our pesto is nut free!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fish N' Beer
3510 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Pre Order Key Lie Pie 7"
|$25.00
Our Famous House Made Key Lime Pie. Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime filling and an Italian Merengue
|Pre Order Oyster Roast Kit
|$80.00
Kits Include 2 pieces of burlap for roasting, 36 oysters, House Made Garlic Butter and Devil Butter. First 50 Kits come with a Branded Fish N Beer Oyster Knife.
|Pre Order 1 lb Peel and Eat Shrimp
|$24.00
1lb Seasoned and cook White Texas Shrimp (about 23).
The Well - LoHi Denver
3210 Wyandot St, Denver
|Popular items
|16" The Don
|$19.00
|12 Garlic Knots
|$6.00
|12 wings
|$13.50
SANDWICHES
Dimestore Delibar
1575 Boulder St., Denver
|Popular items
|VEGETABLE MUFFULETTA
|$13.50
Harissa-roasted eggplant, Baba Ganoush, Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Tapanade, Provolone, Greens and Raita stuffed in Housemade Pita Bread
|MEATLOAF DIMEROLL
|$14.50
House Made Meatloaf, Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Potato Sticks, Pickled Jalapeño Slaw and Provolone. Served Dimeroll Style- Rolled in Toasted Focaccia
|LAMB KEBAB DIMEBOWL
|$15.50
House Ground CO Lamb Gyro Skewers (2) Romesco Sauce, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Olives, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Ricotta Salata, Almonds, Raita and Harissa
Park Burger
2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver
|Popular items
|Small Parm Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
|The Fun Guy
|$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
|The Getting Figgy With It
|$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
Coperta
400 E. 20th, Denver
|Popular items
|Rigatoni Carbonara
|$14.00
Farm egg, pecorino romano, guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl)
|Bucatini all'Amatriciana
|$14.00
Red wine tomato sauce, red onion, guanciale (salt cured pork jowl)
|Suppli al Telefono
|$11.00
Crispy risotto, stuffed with apple, sage, taleggio, hazelnut aioli (5 pieces)
Mead St Provisions
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|6th Avenue
|$13.75
Oven-roasted turkey, cheddar, smoked apple, cranberry mayo, arugula on wheat
|French Dip
|$16.00
House-made top roast beef, horseradish creme, au jus on seeded baguette
|SM House Fry
|$5.00
Feeds up to 2 people
Il Posto
2601 Larimer St, Denver
|Popular items
|Burrata
|$18.00
house made lavash, basil, 10 yr balsamic
+ $6 add prosciutto
|Tiramisu
|$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso, chocolate sauce
|Risotto Funghi
|$24.00
chef’s selection mixed mushrooms, parsley, garlic, truffle oil, grana padano
Call
2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Smoked Mushroom Tartine
|$12.00
Smoked Mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan + herbs
|Whole Roast Chicken for Two for Later
|$45.00
Use this menu item for take out or delivery scheduled for tomorrow or later! Whole roasted chicken, oven roasted broccoli, fingerling potato salad.
|Whole Smoked Chicken for Two
|$45.00
A whole smokes chicken with green garlic glazed cannellini beans and roasted carrot and spring pea salad.
***Please order by 3PM for same
day pick-up or delivery!***
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Park Burger
2615 Walnut St, Denver
|Popular items
|Mini Park Burger
|$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
|The Classic Double
|$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
|Small Regular Fries
|$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar
1700 Platte St #140, denver
|Popular items
|Ped See Moa
|$19.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with egg, tomato, broccoli, red bell pepper, green beans and basil with chili and garlic sauce
|Pad Thai
|$18.00
Stir-fried small rice noodle, egg, beansprout, chives, serve with ground peanut and crunchy red onion
|Panang Curry
|$19.00
Kanchanaburi Panang curry, edamame, red bell pepper topped with kaffir lime leaf.
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Way Back
3963 Tennyson Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Okonomiyaki Fries
|$12.00
hand cut, double fried. topped with sweet soy, scallion, anchovy mayo, furikake, bonito flake
*any of the topping can be omitted
|French Fries
|$6.00
hand cut, double fried. served with ketchup and spicy special sauce
|BLT
|$16.00
-inspired by the French classic, ours has:
crispy pork belly, bibb lettuce, dashi poached fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, egg, buttermilk-dijon dressing.
Machete UNION STATION
1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER
|Popular items
|Pescado
|$6.25
Grilled Mahi Mahi/ Cole Slaw/ Chili Fresno Aioli/ Squid ink Tortilla
|Arrachera
|$4.50
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
|De la Milpa
|$4.50
Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla
MBP
2844 Welton Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Prime Rib Dinner For Two
|$100.00
Holiday Heat & Eat Meal Kit for 2 People
· Cajun Crab & Spinach Dip
· Southern Style Collard Greens & Cured Smoked Turkey
· Wild Berry Salad with Thai Citrus Dressing
· Grass Fed Half Prime Rib of Beef with Au Jus
· Almond Haricots Verts with Sundried Tomatoes
· Baked Pesto Duchess Potatoes
· Eggnog Cheesecake
· Chocolate Budino with Toffee
|SPINACH-ARTICHOKE DIP
|$12.00
|JALAPENO CORNBREAD
|$3.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Popular items
|Pan Pie
|$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
|Garlicky Cheese Bread
|$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ace Eat Serve
501 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|-Spicy Pork Ramen
|$16.00
spicy Sichuan chili pork, poached egg*, charred corn, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, wheat ramen noodles [GF]
|-Brussels Sprouts & Shishitos
|$10.00
togarashi, sesame seeds, lime aioli [GF, VT, V, S]
|-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)
|$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Green Russell
1422 Larimer Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Bacon Bombs
|$14.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Bacon, Puff Pastry, Chipotle Ranch
|Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sweet BBQ, Fried Onion, Apple Coleslaw, Chopped or Sliced
|Corn Bread
|$9.00
Cheddar & Hatch Green Chile Cast Iron Corn Bread with Whipped Honey Butter & House-made Jam
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|9 Wings
|$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|12 Wings
|$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|Medium Tot
|$9.00
Serves 2-3.
- 2