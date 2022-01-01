Northwest bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

HOP ALLEY image

 

HOP ALLEY

3500 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zha Jiang Mian$24.00
Sun noodles, ground pork, shiitake, bean sauce, butternut, frisee salad
Gai Lan$16.00
Grilled chinese broccoli with schmaltz, oyster sauce and house made duck salt
Vegetable Fried Rice$14.00
Egg, seasonal vegetables, chinese chives, anaheim chilis
Slaters 50-50 image

 

Slaters 50-50

3600 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/3 Lone Star Smoke Burger$15.00
Black Canyon Angus beef topped with smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings, pickles, smokey barbecue sauce and garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy and smoked bacon on a crunchy lettuce mix tossed with Tapatio ranch.
1/3 Best Damn Cheeseburger$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, thick cut bacon, grilled onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island on a brioche bun
The Bindery image

 

The Bindery

1817 Central Street, Denver

Avg 4.3 (1070 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$19.00
pastami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Walk in the Woods$13.00
scrambled eggs, mushrooms, spinach, potato, swiss cheese, crema
Greens Salad (GF)$15.00
chipotle honey vinaigrette, carrot, feta, dates, pecans
LeRoux image

FRENCH FRIES

LeRoux

1510 16th St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Onion Soup$13.00
French Onion Soup, Cave-Aged Cheese, Croutons
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes$7.00
Gruyère Whipped Potatoes
Onion-Crusted Short Rib$37.00
Onion-Crusted Short Rib, Pommes Gruyere, Thyme Crunch, Pickled Pearls
Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$10.00
White cheddar cheese / tempura batter / jalapeno ranch
Wings$12.00
jumbo fried wings / carrots / celery / blue cheese or ranch dressing / choice of buffalo, cajun dry rub, bbq , blazin buffalo, plain
Giant Pretzel$16.00
served with obatzda, honey mustard, cheddar fondue, and horseradish cream cheese (veg)
French 75 image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

French 75

717 17th St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Dip$20.00
Juicy Rotisserie-Roasted Prime Rib, Shaved and Loaded onto Fresh Baguette, Served with Herbed Au Jus
Coffee Cake$9.00
Moist & Rich, Topped with Buzzy Espresso Caramel
French Onion Soup$17.00
A Three Day Long Labor of Love, Topped with Melty Gruyere; get it while you can!
LoHi Steakbar image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
8 oz Flatiron$28.00
10 oz flatiron served with side of your choosing
Carrots$8.00
roasted carrots
LoHi Burger$16.00
LTOP, bacon, cheddar, lohi seasoning, spicy, brioche bun
Bacon Social House image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
Classic Benedict$14.00
wolferman's english muffin, canadian bacon, poached eggs, hollandaise, with bacon tots or fries
Chicken & Waffles$17.50
buttermilk waffle and crispy fried chicken
breast topped with signature sausage gravy with a side of applewood bacon
FlyteCo Brewing image

 

FlyteCo Brewing

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.8 (205 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Breakfast$6.50
Egg, Choice of Ham, Bacon, Sausage Patty, American Cheese
Eric's Best$9.50
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Grace Always Wins$6.00
Plain Spread, Cucumber, Tomato, Sprouts, Banana Peppers. Suggested add: Bacon
Postino LoHi image

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Chicken Mozzarella Panini$13.00
Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, arugula, red onion, spicy sun-dried tomato aioli
Salad Bowl (serves 4-6)$32.00
Choice of Mixed Greens, Hannah’s Field, Brussels Sprouts (serves 4-6)
The Truffle Table image

TAPAS

The Truffle Table

2556 15th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
4 Cheeses/3 Meats$32.00
4 cheeses and 3 meats of our choice with dried fruit, fresh fruit, nuts, jam, mustard and pickles. Served with bread and crackers.
Truffle Mac & Cheese$12.00
Black truffle mac-n-cheese that's creamy, rich and gooey
Pesto Chevre Stuffed Peppers$8.00
stuffed with pesto goat cheese and warmed, topped balsamic drizzle. Our pesto is nut free!
Fish N' Beer image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fish N' Beer

3510 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pre Order Key Lie Pie 7"$25.00
Our Famous House Made Key Lime Pie. Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime filling and an Italian Merengue
Pre Order Oyster Roast Kit$80.00
Kits Include 2 pieces of burlap for roasting, 36 oysters, House Made Garlic Butter and Devil Butter. First 50 Kits come with a Branded Fish N Beer Oyster Knife.
Pre Order 1 lb Peel and Eat Shrimp$24.00
1lb Seasoned and cook White Texas Shrimp (about 23).
The Well - LoHi Denver image

 

The Well - LoHi Denver

3210 Wyandot St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
16" The Don$19.00
12 Garlic Knots$6.00
12 wings$13.50
Dimestore Delibar image

SANDWICHES

Dimestore Delibar

1575 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.6 (369 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VEGETABLE MUFFULETTA$13.50
Harissa-roasted eggplant, Baba Ganoush, Cauliflower, Cucumbers, Tapanade, Provolone, Greens and Raita stuffed in Housemade Pita Bread
MEATLOAF DIMEROLL$14.50
House Made Meatloaf, Hoisin BBQ Sauce, Potato Sticks, Pickled Jalapeño Slaw and Provolone. Served Dimeroll Style- Rolled in Toasted Focaccia
LAMB KEBAB DIMEBOWL$15.50
House Ground CO Lamb Gyro Skewers (2) Romesco Sauce, Roasted Yukon Potatoes, Olives, Pickled Red Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Ricotta Salata, Almonds, Raita and Harissa
Park Burger image

 

Park Burger

2643 W 32 nd Avenue,, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Small Parm Truffle Fries$4.00
Golden brown french fries tossed in a blend of parmesan cheese, truffle oil, and parsley.
The Fun Guy$10.75
1/3 lb. patty, sauteed mushrooms, swiss cheese, and haystack onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and a garlic-truffle aioli.
The Getting Figgy With It$11.50
1/3 lb. Patty, Fig Jam, Brie Cheese, Bacon, Rosemary, Arugula
Coperta image

 

Coperta

400 E. 20th, Denver

Avg 3.9 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigatoni Carbonara$14.00
Farm egg, pecorino romano, guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl)
Bucatini all'Amatriciana$14.00
Red wine tomato sauce, red onion, guanciale (salt cured pork jowl)
Suppli al Telefono$11.00
Crispy risotto, stuffed with apple, sage, taleggio, hazelnut aioli (5 pieces)
Mead St Provisions image

 

Mead St Provisions

3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6th Avenue$13.75
Oven-roasted turkey, cheddar, smoked apple, cranberry mayo, arugula on wheat
French Dip$16.00
House-made top roast beef, horseradish creme, au jus on seeded baguette
SM House Fry$5.00
Feeds up to 2 people
Consumer pic

 

Il Posto

2601 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (1875 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burrata$18.00
house made lavash, basil, 10 yr balsamic
+ $6 add prosciutto
Tiramisu$10.00
ladyfingers, mascarpone, espresso, chocolate sauce
Risotto Funghi$24.00
chef’s selection mixed mushrooms, parsley, garlic, truffle oil, grana padano
Call image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Mushroom Tartine$12.00
Smoked Mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan + herbs
Whole Roast Chicken for Two for Later$45.00
Use this menu item for take out or delivery scheduled for tomorrow or later! Whole roasted chicken, oven roasted broccoli, fingerling potato salad.
Whole Smoked Chicken for Two$45.00
A whole smokes chicken with green garlic glazed cannellini beans and roasted carrot and spring pea salad.
***Please order by 3PM for same
day pick-up or delivery!***
Park Burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Park Burger

2615 Walnut St, Denver

Avg 4.6 (2963 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mini Park Burger$7.75
Our 1/4 lb. beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and our house made burger sauce.
The Classic Double$12.25
Two 1/4 lb. beef patties, with american cheese and hickory smoked bacon. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and our house made burger sauce.
Small Regular Fries$3.00
Golden brown french fries with a dusting of salt.
Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar image

 

Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar

1700 Platte St #140, denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ped See Moa$19.00
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with egg, tomato, broccoli, red bell pepper, green beans and basil with chili and garlic sauce
Pad Thai$18.00
Stir-fried small rice noodle, egg, beansprout, chives, serve with ground peanut and crunchy red onion
Panang Curry$19.00
Kanchanaburi Panang curry, edamame, red bell pepper topped with kaffir lime leaf.
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
The Way Back image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Way Back

3963 Tennyson Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Okonomiyaki Fries$12.00
hand cut, double fried. topped with sweet soy, scallion, anchovy mayo, furikake, bonito flake
*any of the topping can be omitted
French Fries$6.00
hand cut, double fried. served with ketchup and spicy special sauce
BLT$16.00
-inspired by the French classic, ours has:
crispy pork belly, bibb lettuce, dashi poached fingerling potatoes, tomatoes, egg, buttermilk-dijon dressing.
Machete UNION STATION image

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pescado$6.25
Grilled Mahi Mahi/ Cole Slaw/ Chili Fresno Aioli/ Squid ink Tortilla
Arrachera$4.50
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
De la Milpa$4.50
Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla
MBP image

 

MBP

2844 Welton Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Rib Dinner For Two$100.00
Holiday Heat & Eat Meal Kit for 2 People
· Cajun Crab & Spinach Dip
· Southern Style Collard Greens & Cured Smoked Turkey
· Wild Berry Salad with Thai Citrus Dressing
· Grass Fed Half Prime Rib of Beef with Au Jus
· Almond Haricots Verts with Sundried Tomatoes
· Baked Pesto Duchess Potatoes
· Eggnog Cheesecake
· Chocolate Budino with Toffee
SPINACH-ARTICHOKE DIP$12.00
JALAPENO CORNBREAD$3.00
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Pie$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Caesar Salad$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
Garlicky Cheese Bread$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
Ace Eat Serve image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Spicy Pork Ramen$16.00
spicy Sichuan chili pork, poached egg*, charred corn, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, wheat ramen noodles [GF]
-Brussels Sprouts & Shishitos$10.00
togarashi, sesame seeds, lime aioli [GF, VT, V, S]
-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]
Green Russell image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Russell

1422 Larimer Street, Denver

Avg 3.9 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Bombs$14.00
White Cheddar Cheese Curds, Bacon, Puff Pastry, Chipotle Ranch
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sweet BBQ, Fried Onion, Apple Coleslaw, Chopped or Sliced
Corn Bread$9.00
Cheddar & Hatch Green Chile Cast Iron Corn Bread with Whipped Honey Butter & House-made Jam
Fire on the Mountain image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9 Wings$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
12 Wings$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Medium Tot$9.00
Serves 2-3.
Brass Tacks image

FRENCH FRIES

Brass Tacks

1526 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.7 (487 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wings (GameTime)$10.00
(Orders of 8) Choice of Sauce
Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch
Carrot and Celery.
