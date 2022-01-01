Northwest cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Northwest

Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Sandwich$9.19
Boar's Head bacon, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.
Chorizo Sandwich$9.19
Cured chorizo, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
Denver Omelette Sandwich$9.19
Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
More about Coffee at The Point
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions image

 

Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions

4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
French Silk Pie$27.00
Take n Bake Family Sized Chicken Pot Pie - Frozen$20.00
Cherry Pie$20.00
More about Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
On and Off image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
No Meat Breakfast Sandwich$13.50
Two eggs / Cream cheese / Avocado / Tomato / Arugula
On & Off Special French Toast$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
More about On and Off
Stowaway Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Stowaway Kitchen

2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
KARA-A-GE CHICKEN SANDO$14.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.
Donut$3.50
French Crullers!
maple or cinnamon sugar
SCRAM!$11.00
One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.
More about Stowaway Kitchen

