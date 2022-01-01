Northwest cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Northwest
More about Coffee at The Point
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Bacon Sandwich
|$9.19
Boar's Head bacon, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & butter. Served on torta bread.
|Chorizo Sandwich
|$9.19
Cured chorizo, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
|Denver Omelette Sandwich
|$9.19
Boar's Head ham, freshly baked egg, cheddar cheese, bell pepper, red onion & chipotle aioli. Served on torta bread.
More about Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions
4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver
|Popular items
|French Silk Pie
|$27.00
|Take n Bake Family Sized Chicken Pot Pie - Frozen
|$20.00
|Cherry Pie
|$20.00
More about On and Off
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Popular items
|No Meat Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.50
Two eggs / Cream cheese / Avocado / Tomato / Arugula
|On & Off Special French Toast
|$15.50
Served with two eggs and a choice of meat or avocado
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
More about Stowaway Kitchen
SANDWICHES
Stowaway Kitchen
2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver
|Popular items
|KARA-A-GE CHICKEN SANDO
|$14.00
Japanese style fried chicken, Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, carrot + ginger slaw w pickles on a brioche bun. served with a side of dressed greens.
|Donut
|$3.50
French Crullers!
maple or cinnamon sugar
|SCRAM!
|$11.00
One solid breakfast sammy. Beeler’s ham (and/or avocado), Jojo’s Sriracha mayo, soft scrambled eggs, arugula and tomato chutney on a brioche bun.