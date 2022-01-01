Northwest Chicken restaurants you'll love
More about Wynkoop Brewing Co.
Wynkoop Brewing Co.
1634 18th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)
|$9.00
cheese, tortilla
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
|MEAL FOR 6
|$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
3200 pecos St, Denver
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
|Comeback Sauce
|$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
|Plan Jane
|$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
More about Mono Mono
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Popular items
|SAUCY POPCORN Chicken
|$14.00
|Kimchi
|$3.00
|Wings, SIGNATURE
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
CHICKEN
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
1441 26th street, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Waffle Cone
|$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
|LJ Hot Wings
|$10.00
6pc wings, white bread, pickles
|Hot Fish
|$13.00
southern fried catfish, dukes mayo, pickles, potato bun, side of fries
More about Fire on the Mountain
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|9 Wings
|$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|12 Wings
|$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
|Medium Tot
|$9.00
Serves 2-3.