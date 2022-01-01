Northwest Chicken restaurants you'll love

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Must-try Chicken restaurants in Northwest

Wynkoop Brewing Co. image

 

Wynkoop Brewing Co.

1634 18th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Veggie Green Chili (Bowl)$9.00
cheese, tortilla
Fish & Chips$14.00
beer battered cod, seasoned fries, coleslaw, caper tartar sauce
MEAL FOR 6$150.00
All the Fixin's:
Turkey Breast w/ Hefeweizen Gravy
Spent Grain Chorizo Stuffing
Green Bean Casserole
Chestnut Stout Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Skillet Corn
Pomegranate Cranberry Relish
Smoked Beet Salad w/ Herbed Ricotta
Spent Grain Rolls w/ Spiced Herb Butter
Choice of Pecan or Pumpkin Pie
Choice of 4 Beer Crowlers
More about Wynkoop Brewing Co.
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

SMOKED SALMON • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

3200 pecos St, Denver

Avg 4.1 (115 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Crispy Chicken, Pickled Slaw, Charred Onion Ranch, Texas Toast with Side of Fries
Comeback Sauce$0.75
Similar to Louisiana remoulade, the base of the sauce consists of mayonnaise and chili sauce
Plan Jane$12.00
Southern Fried Chicken, Dukes Mayo, Dill Pickles, Potato Bun with Side of Fries
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SAUCY POPCORN Chicken$14.00
Kimchi$3.00
Wings, SIGNATURE
More about Mono Mono
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken

1441 26th street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (122 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Waffle Cone$12.00
mac & cheese, hot chicken bites, waffle cone, red onion, capers, cotija, ranch
LJ Hot Wings$10.00
6pc wings, white bread, pickles
Hot Fish$13.00
southern fried catfish, dukes mayo, pickles, potato bun, side of fries
More about Lea Jane's Hot Chicken
Fire on the Mountain image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
9 Wings$15.39
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
12 Wings$18.69
Crispy chicken wings with your choice of housemade sauce - tossed or on the side. Celery sticks. Ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Medium Tot$9.00
Serves 2-3.
More about Fire on the Mountain

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Northwest

Burritos

Salmon

Cookies

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston