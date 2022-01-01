Northwest sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Northwest

il porcellino salumi image

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Burger$12.00
Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage Patty, Bacon Jam, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula, Special Sauce & American Cheese on City Bakery Ciabatta Roll
Side of House Made Pickled Vegetables$3.00
House Made Seasonal Pickled Vegetables
The Wook Sandwich$12.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Salted Apple Butter, Roasted Carrots & Apples, Shaved Fennel, Arugula & Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette on Toasted Sourdough
More about il porcellino salumi
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Small$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
Cheesy Breadsticks$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Garlic Knots$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Rosenberg's Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Standard$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
Meat, Egg & Cheese$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
Dozen Bagels$21.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
Office Pack (Serves 10-12)$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
OJ to Go, 12 cups$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
Babe's Tea Room image

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cucumber Tea Sandwich À La Carte$3.00
Cucumber & Chive Cream Cheese served on white - Open Faced
Lemon Bars$3.95
A sweet citrus lemon filling over a buttery shortbread crust.
Authentic English Scone$3.00
Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!
More about Babe's Tea Room
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Pinwheels$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
Tossed Salad Small$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
Garlic Knots$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts

3920 Tennyson St, DENVER

Avg 4.9 (3358 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pan Pie$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
Caesar Salad$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
Garlicky Cheese Bread$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
Salt & Grinder image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Turkey$9.00
turkey, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grinder roll
The Tigs$11.00
ham, prosciutto, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red wine vinaigrette on a grinder roll
Chicken Parm$13.00
chicken tenders loaded with marinara, slices of fresh mozzarella, parmesan & pesto on a grinder roll
More about Salt & Grinder
Nola Jane image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nola Jane

1435 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Plate$17.00
Jambalaya$16.00
Cornbread$4.00
More about Nola Jane

