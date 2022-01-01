Northwest sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Northwest
More about il porcellino salumi
SANDWICHES
il porcellino salumi
4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burger
|$12.00
Maple Sage Breakfast Sausage Patty, Bacon Jam, Fried Egg, Vine Ripe Tomato, Baby Arugula, Special Sauce & American Cheese on City Bakery Ciabatta Roll
|Side of House Made Pickled Vegetables
|$3.00
House Made Seasonal Pickled Vegetables
|The Wook Sandwich
|$12.00
Whipped Goat Cheese, Salted Apple Butter, Roasted Carrots & Apples, Shaved Fennel, Arugula & Citrus-Cider Vinaigrette on Toasted Sourdough
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad Small
|$4.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan served with Tuscan Caesar dressing.
|Cheesy Breadsticks
|$8.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.99
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|The Standard
|$15.00
House-Cured Gravlax, Plain Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers, Red Onion, Choice of Bagel
|Meat, Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Tender Belly Bacon, Polidori Sausage, or Taylor Ham, Two Eggs, Cheese, Choice of Bagel
|Dozen Bagels
|$21.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Bagels And Lox Platter (Serves 10)
|$160.00
Our introductory fish platter offering house-cured Gravlax and Smoked Scottish Salmon, hand-sliced and served with two 8oz plain cream cheeses, your choice of one 8oz flavored cream cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, capers, red onions, and an assortment of Rosenberg's bagels.
|Office Pack (Serves 10-12)
|$29.00
Rosenberg's most popular way to feed a team! A baker's dozen (13) of bagels, with one 8oz plain and one 8oz flavored cream cheese.
|OJ to Go, 12 cups
|$40.00
96 oz carafe of freshly squeezed orange juice, and 12 cups.
More about Babe's Tea Room
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Popular items
|Cucumber Tea Sandwich À La Carte
|$3.00
Cucumber & Chive Cream Cheese served on white - Open Faced
|Lemon Bars
|$3.95
A sweet citrus lemon filling over a buttery shortbread crust.
|Authentic English Scone
|$3.00
Our authentic English scone recipe is buttery, bouncy and pairs perfect with a cuppa!
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pinwheels
|$12.49
Our homemade pizza dough stuffed & rolled with pepperoni, banana peppers & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara dipping sauce.
|Tossed Salad Small
|$3.99
Romaine Lettuce, spring mix, bell peppers, black olives, tomatoes, & mozzarella cheese with your choice of dressing.
|Garlic Knots
|$4.49
Served with marinara dipping sauce.
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Popular items
|Pan Pie
|$14.90
One size- 14", comes with house marinara and mozzarella/parmesan cheese blend
|Caesar Salad
|$10.50
romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons,
imported white anchovies, house Caesar dressing
|Garlicky Cheese Bread
|$7.75
garlicky cream cheese, parmesan & smoked paprika, comes with house marinara & ranch
More about Salt & Grinder
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Turkey
|$9.00
turkey, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grinder roll
|The Tigs
|$11.00
ham, prosciutto, salami, provolone, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato & red wine vinaigrette on a grinder roll
|Chicken Parm
|$13.00
chicken tenders loaded with marinara, slices of fresh mozzarella, parmesan & pesto on a grinder roll