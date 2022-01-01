Northwest Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Northwest
More about Bellota
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
|Barbacoa Taco
|$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
|Mushroom Al Pastor Taco
|$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|Build Your Quesadilla
|$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Four Taquitos
|$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
More about Corn Husk Tamale Co.
Corn Husk Tamale Co.
3527 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Popular items
|GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
All natural shredded chicken breast and roasted green chiles.
|ELOTE
|$4.95
Elote is made with corn on the cob, slathered with mayonnaise, seasoned with chili powder and fresh lime juice, sprinkled all over with salty Cotija cheese and cilantro.
|PICO DE GALLO
Medium
More about Machete UNION STATION
Machete UNION STATION
1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER
|Popular items
|Pescado
|$6.25
Grilled Mahi Mahi/ Cole Slaw/ Chili Fresno Aioli/ Squid ink Tortilla
|Arrachera
|$4.50
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
|De la Milpa
|$4.50
Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla
More about BuBu
BuBu
1099 18th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
|Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing
|Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing
More about Bubu
Bubu
370 17th Street, Denver
|Popular items
|Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing
|Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
|Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing