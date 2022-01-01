Northwest Mexican restaurants you'll love

Bellota image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas$10.50
2 pcs - chicken confit, onions, chihuahua cheese, epazote, corn tortillas, crema.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
braised/smoked beef, onion, cilantro and salsa morita. served on a corn tortilla.
Mushroom Al Pastor Taco$6.00
roasted, sliced lobster mushrooms, charred pineapple, cilantro, onion, lime. served on a flour tortilla.
More about Bellota
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Quesadilla$7.99
Add items inside and pick your dips!
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Four Taquitos$7.29
Your choice of chicken or steak, wrapped in a tortilla and fried to perfection
More about Illegal Pete's
Corn Husk Tamale Co. image

 

Corn Husk Tamale Co.

3527 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (4 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
GREEN CHICKEN TAMALES
All natural shredded chicken breast and roasted green chiles.
ELOTE$4.95
Elote is made with corn on the cob, slathered with mayonnaise, seasoned with chili powder and fresh lime juice, sprinkled all over with salty Cotija cheese and cilantro.
PICO DE GALLO
Medium
More about Corn Husk Tamale Co.
Machete UNION STATION image

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pescado$6.25
Grilled Mahi Mahi/ Cole Slaw/ Chili Fresno Aioli/ Squid ink Tortilla
Arrachera$4.50
Sirloin/ Avocado Salsa verde/ onions & cilantro
De la Milpa$4.50
Mexican Zucchini/ Corn/ Mushrooms/ Poblano Pesto/ Cotija cheese/ Hibiscus Tortilla
More about Machete UNION STATION
BuBu image

 

BuBu

1099 18th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Paleo (Caveman) Bowl
Ingredients: french green beans / bell pepper / avocado / almonds / dried apricots / carrot mustard dressing 
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
More about BuBu
Bubu image

 

Bubu

370 17th Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha Poke Bowl
Ingredients: green beans / bubu / hearts of palm / soy beans / wakame seaweed / cucumber / soy onion dressing 
Thai Bowl
Ingredients: chili jicama slaw / crispy shallots / asian herbs / peanuts / toasted rice / thai dressing / cucumbers / wontons
Mexican Bowl
Ingredients: black beans / cherry tomatoes / fresh corn / jicama / pumpkin seeds / mexican dressing 
More about Bubu

