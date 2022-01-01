Northwest ramen spots you'll love

Must-try ramen spots in Northwest

Kyoto Ramen image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kyoto Ramen

1617 California Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$6.00
Vegetable Ramen$13.00
Black Garlic Ramen$13.00
More about Kyoto Ramen
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll$8.00
CRAB MIX WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO
Shake Nigiri$3.50
SALMON
Miso Soup$4.00
Contains Bonito flake (NOT VEGAN)
More about TOKIO
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alaska Roll$8.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Cucumber
Mizu Roll$18.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Oba / Cucumber / Ginger / Cilantro / Yuzu Soy Dressing
Crispy Gyoza$8.00
Flash Fried Pork Dumplings / Sesame Soy Vinaigrette
More about Mizu Izakaya
Ace Eat Serve image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Ace Eat Serve

501 E. 17th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.2 (1756 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Spicy Pork Ramen$16.00
spicy Sichuan chili pork, poached egg*, charred corn, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, wheat ramen noodles [GF]
-Brussels Sprouts & Shishitos$10.00
togarashi, sesame seeds, lime aioli [GF, VT, V, S]
-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]
More about Ace Eat Serve

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
