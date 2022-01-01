Northwest ramen spots you'll love
Must-try ramen spots in Northwest
SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Kyoto Ramen
1617 California Street, Denver
|Crab Rangoons
|$6.00
|Vegetable Ramen
|$13.00
|Black Garlic Ramen
|$13.00
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|California Roll
|$8.00
CRAB MIX WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO
|Shake Nigiri
|$3.50
SALMON
|Miso Soup
|$4.00
Contains Bonito flake (NOT VEGAN)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Alaska Roll
|$8.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Cucumber
|Mizu Roll
|$18.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Oba / Cucumber / Ginger / Cilantro / Yuzu Soy Dressing
|Crispy Gyoza
|$8.00
Flash Fried Pork Dumplings / Sesame Soy Vinaigrette
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Ace Eat Serve
501 E. 17th Ave., Denver
|-Spicy Pork Ramen
|$16.00
spicy Sichuan chili pork, poached egg*, charred corn, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, wheat ramen noodles [GF]
|-Brussels Sprouts & Shishitos
|$10.00
togarashi, sesame seeds, lime aioli [GF, VT, V, S]
|-Sichuan Shrimp Wontons (6 pc)
|$11.00
fried shrimp dumplings, crispy shallots, Sichuan chili garlic sauce, cilantro [(SF!)]