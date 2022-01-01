Northwest salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Northwest
More about The Ginger Pig
The Ginger Pig
4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver
|Popular items
|Vegetable Eggrolls
|$8.00
Five to an order. Served with sweet chili garlic and Chinese mustard. (Vegan)
|Auntie Zhang's Chinese Noodles
|$15.61
Ground pork, chewy mung bean noodles, so much garlic, doubanjiang, Sichuan oil. The Chinese call this dish "Ants Climbing a Tree" -- it's spicy and it's our favorite!
|Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad (GF)
|$5.57
Chinese cucumber smashed and then tossed with spicy Sichuan oil, Chinese black vinegar, garlic, fresno chili and cilantro. (GF, VEGAN)
More about Motomaki
Motomaki
500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver
|Popular items
|2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL
|$15.75
|4. Shrimp Tempura BOWL
|$15.75
|Make Your Own: Bowl
|$4.00
More about Green Collective Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Popular items
|Clean Green
|$10.50
coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach,
cucumber, lemon, ginger. Topped with coconut shreds and bee pollen.
|Morning Boost
|$10.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, cold brew, gluten-free oats, almond butter, date. Topped with espresso powder.
|Purple Bowl
|$12.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries.
Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle