Northwest salad spots you'll love

The Ginger Pig image

 

The Ginger Pig

4262 Lowell Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Eggrolls$8.00
Five to an order. Served with sweet chili garlic and Chinese mustard. (Vegan)
Auntie Zhang's Chinese Noodles$15.61
Ground pork, chewy mung bean noodles, so much garlic, doubanjiang, Sichuan oil. The Chinese call this dish "Ants Climbing a Tree" -- it's spicy and it's our favorite!
Chinese Smashed Cucumber Salad (GF)$5.57
Chinese cucumber smashed and then tossed with spicy Sichuan oil, Chinese black vinegar, garlic, fresno chili and cilantro. (GF, VEGAN)
Motomaki image

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL$15.75
4. Shrimp Tempura BOWL$15.75
Make Your Own: Bowl$4.00
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Green Collective Eatery

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Clean Green$10.50
coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach,
cucumber, lemon, ginger. Topped with coconut shreds and bee pollen.
Morning Boost$10.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, cold brew, gluten-free oats, almond butter, date. Topped with espresso powder.
Purple Bowl$12.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries.
Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle
Nola Jane image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Nola Jane

1435 Market St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Plate$17.00
Jambalaya$16.00
Cornbread$4.00
