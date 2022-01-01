Northwest seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Northwest

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Piggy Fries$13.99
Brussel Sprouts$8.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Tammens Fish Market image

 

Tammens Fish Market

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Handroll$6.00
Tuna Poke Bowl$15.00
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
More about Tammens Fish Market
Fish N' Beer image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fish N' Beer

3510 Larimer St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pre Order Key Lie Pie 7"$25.00
Our Famous House Made Key Lime Pie. Graham Cracker Crust, Key Lime filling and an Italian Merengue
Pre Order Oyster Roast Kit$80.00
Kits Include 2 pieces of burlap for roasting, 36 oysters, House Made Garlic Butter and Devil Butter. First 50 Kits come with a Branded Fish N Beer Oyster Knife.
Pre Order 1 lb Peel and Eat Shrimp$24.00
1lb Seasoned and cook White Texas Shrimp (about 23).
More about Fish N' Beer

