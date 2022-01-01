Northwest sushi restaurants you'll love
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
Popular items
*California Roll
$8.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago, sesame seeds
*New York Strip
$9.00
GF
*Yellowtail
$3.50
Micro cilantro, jalapeño. GF
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
Popular items
California Roll
$8.00
CRAB MIX WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO
Shake Nigiri
$3.50
SALMON
Miso Soup
$4.00
Contains Bonito flake (NOT VEGAN)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
Popular items
Alaska Roll
$8.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Cucumber
Mizu Roll
$18.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Oba / Cucumber / Ginger / Cilantro / Yuzu Soy Dressing
Crispy Gyoza
$8.00
Flash Fried Pork Dumplings / Sesame Soy Vinaigrette