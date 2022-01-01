Northwest sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Northwest

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*California Roll$8.00
Cucumber, avocado, crab mix, masago, sesame seeds
*New York Strip$9.00
GF
*Yellowtail$3.50
Micro cilantro, jalapeño. GF
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Roll$8.00
CRAB MIX WITH CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO
Shake Nigiri$3.50
SALMON
Miso Soup$4.00
Contains Bonito flake (NOT VEGAN)
More about TOKIO
Mizu Izakaya image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Alaska Roll$8.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Cucumber
Mizu Roll$18.00
Fresh Salmon / Avocado / Oba / Cucumber / Ginger / Cilantro / Yuzu Soy Dressing
Crispy Gyoza$8.00
Flash Fried Pork Dumplings / Sesame Soy Vinaigrette
More about Mizu Izakaya
Motomaki image

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2. Hawaiian Salmon Poke BOWL$15.75
4. Shrimp Tempura BOWL$15.75
Make Your Own: Bowl$4.00
More about Motomaki

