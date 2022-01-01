Avocado toast in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Superfruit Republic - Broadway
Superfruit Republic - Broadway
1776 Broadway, Denver
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$8.00
Toasted Slice of Multigrain Bread with a generous spread of fresh avocado, cracked black pepper, sea salt, and a wedge of lemon.
More about Mimosas
Mimosas
2752 Welton Street, Denver
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Smashed avocado, toasted wheat,
sunny-side eggs, heirloom tomatoes,
petite arugula salad, champagne vinaigrette, homestyle potatoes
More about Green Collective Eatery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Green Collective Eatery
2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver
|Avocado Toast Full Order
|$16.00
Two pieces of toast topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, picked onion, chives, dill, lemon zest,
olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes.
|Avocado Toast Half Order
|$9.50
One piece of toast topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, picked onion, chives, dill, lemon zest,
olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes.