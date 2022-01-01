Avocado toast in Northwest

Superfruit Republic - Broadway

1776 Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
AVOCADO TOAST$8.00
Toasted Slice of Multigrain Bread with a generous spread of fresh avocado, cracked black pepper, sea salt, and a wedge of lemon.
More about Superfruit Republic - Broadway
Mimosas image

 

Mimosas

2752 Welton Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$16.00
Smashed avocado, toasted wheat,
sunny-side eggs, heirloom tomatoes,
petite arugula salad, champagne vinaigrette, homestyle potatoes
More about Mimosas
Restaurant banner

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Green Collective Eatery

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100, Denver

Avg 5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast Full Order$16.00
Two pieces of toast topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, picked onion, chives, dill, lemon zest,
olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes.
Avocado Toast Half Order$9.50
One piece of toast topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, picked onion, chives, dill, lemon zest,
olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes.
More about Green Collective Eatery

