Bisque in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve bisque
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
444 17th St, Denver
|Tomato Bisque
|$4.00
Ripe tomatoes blended with cream, milk, butter and spices, then gently simmered to create this decadent bisque.
|Butternut Bisque
|$0.00
Sweet butternut squash and carrots are pureed with ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon and finished with diced apples, sweet
potatoes and a hint of rosemary.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee
1617 Wazee St, Denver
|Tomato Bisque
|$4.00
Ripe tomatoes blended with cream, milk, butter and spices, then gently simmered to create this decadent bisque.
|Butternut Bisque
|$0.00
Sweet butternut squash and carrots are pureed with ginger, nutmeg, and cinnamon and finished with diced apples, sweet
potatoes and a hint of rosemary.