Braised short ribs in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Bellota image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Braised Short Rib$35.00
Chimichurri, creamy farro, chile jus, watermelon radish, plantain chips
More about Bellota
Coperta image

 

Coperta

400 E. 20th, Denver

Avg 3.9 (350 reviews)
Takeout
Braised Beef Short Rib$19.00
polenta, sunchoke, kale
More about Coperta

