Braised short ribs in
Northwest
/
Denver
/
Northwest
/
Braised Short Ribs
Northwest restaurants that serve braised short ribs
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
Avg 4.7
(55 reviews)
Chile Braised Short Rib
$35.00
Chimichurri, creamy farro, chile jus, watermelon radish, plantain chips
More about Bellota
Coperta
400 E. 20th, Denver
Avg 3.9
(350 reviews)
Braised Beef Short Rib
$19.00
polenta, sunchoke, kale
More about Coperta
