Bread pudding in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about LoHi Steakbar
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
Chef's Bread Pudding - changes daily
More about Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hops & Pie / Berkeley Donuts
3920 Tennyson St, DENVER
|Bread Pudding
|$6.50
server with warm, gooey bourbon sauce
(add Leah’s Scratch Made Vanilla Ice Cream +$2.40)
More about Nola Jane
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Nola Jane
1435 Market St, Denver
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
|$12.00