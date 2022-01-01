Brisket in Northwest

Northwest restaurants that serve brisket

Post Oak BBQ image

 

Post Oak BBQ

4000 Tennyson Street, Unit 101, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
USDA Prime Brisket$12.00
USDA Prime Natural Angus Beef Brisket smoked using 100% Texas Post Oak for 14 hours. Our signature meat!
Brisket Dirty Mac$13.00
Our signature Jalapeno-Bacon Mac & Cheese layered with Prime Brisket and crispy onions. Topped with house bbq sauce
Brisket Grilled Cheese$12.00
Brisket Sandwich image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Green Russell

1422 Larimer Street, Denver

Avg 3.9 (1484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Sandwich$17.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sweet BBQ, Fried Onion, Apple Coleslaw, Chopped or Sliced
Smokehouse Brisket$27.00
House-smoked 14 Hours, Sliced or Chopped, Served with Two Sides
