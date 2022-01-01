Burritos in Northwest

Northwest restaurants that serve burritos

Coffee at The Point image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Coffee at The Point

710 E. 26th Ave., Denver

Avg 4.6 (886 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Burrito$5.19
More about Coffee at The Point
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
More about Just Be Kitchen - Catering
LoHi Steakbar image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$5.00
egg, cheese, anaheim pepper & choice of bacon, chorizo, vegetarian, steak, everything
More about LoHi Steakbar
Breakfast Burrito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Bacon Social House

2434 W 44th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3237 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
More about Bacon Social House
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito image

 

Just Be Kitchen

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, 'cheddar wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), paleo tortilla, sweet potato hash, pork or veggie green chili, cilantro, scallion & jalapeno. Keto, W30 option (see W30 menu), vegetarian option (request no sausage and veggie chili). Gluten & Dairy free. (not recommended for vegan)
Fulfilled - Dinner Burrito$13.00
Chicken, Arugula, Salsa Verde, Sweet Potato Hash, Cheddar "Wiz" (House vegan "Cheese" from veggies & herbs) Wrapped in our housemade Almond Flour Tortilla. Choose Pork or Veggie Green Chili. Keto, Egg free. Gluten & Dairy free.
More about Just Be Kitchen
Habit Doughnut Dispensary & Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

1553 Platte St #130, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chorizo Smothered Burrito$14.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (*)
Vegan Smothered Burrito$14.50
Scrambled tofu, vegan cheese, kale, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (vegan)
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
Build Your Burrito image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

1851 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 5 (42 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito Box
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about Illegal Pete's
Breakfast Burrito image

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.89
Egg, potato and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham rolled into a tortilla, smothered in Rosa’s green chili and cheddar cheese served with black beans
More about The Cozy Cottage
Breakfast Burrito image

 

On and Off

2401 W 32nd Ave, denver

Avg 4.6 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
Smothered Burrito$14.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Mushroom / Tomato / Bell pepper / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo / Smothered with pork green chili
More about On and Off
Los Chingones image

 

Los Chingones

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.00
More about Los Chingones
Denver Union Station image

 

Denver Union Station

1701 Wynkoop St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bacon$8.00
More about Denver Union Station
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Inn

4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER

Avg 4.5 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Big Burrito Salad$12.00
with cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, cojito cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle lime dressing, avocado and corn chips
Add pork, grilled fish, chicken or veggies $3.75
Add mahi, steak or shrimp $4.25
More about Billy's Inn

