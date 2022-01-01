Burritos in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve burritos
Coffee at The Point
710 E. 26th Ave., Denver
|Bacon Burrito
|$5.19
Just Be Kitchen - Catering
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, 'Cheddar Wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), Paleo Tortilla, Sweet Potato Hash, Pork or Veggie Green Chili, Cilantro, Scallion & Jalapeno.
K, W30 Option, VO (request no sausage and veggie chili).
Contains Nuts, Not Recommended Vegan.
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.00
egg, cheese, anaheim pepper & choice of bacon, chorizo, vegetarian, steak, everything
Bacon Social House
2434 W 44th Ave, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.95
pulled pork, black beans, bacon, hash browns, scrambled eggs, tomatillo salsa, pork green chile, cheddar
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Fulfilled - Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs, sausage, 'cheddar wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), paleo tortilla, sweet potato hash, pork or veggie green chili, cilantro, scallion & jalapeno. Keto, W30 option (see W30 menu), vegetarian option (request no sausage and veggie chili). Gluten & Dairy free. (not recommended for vegan)
|Fulfilled - Dinner Burrito
|$13.00
Chicken, Arugula, Salsa Verde, Sweet Potato Hash, Cheddar "Wiz" (House vegan "Cheese" from veggies & herbs) Wrapped in our housemade Almond Flour Tortilla. Choose Pork or Veggie Green Chili. Keto, Egg free. Gluten & Dairy free.
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
|Chorizo Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheddar cheese, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (*)
|Vegan Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
Scrambled tofu, vegan cheese, kale, potato, flour tortilla, green chile (vegan)
Illegal Pete's
1851 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Build Your Burrito Box
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
The Cozy Cottage
4363 tennyson street, Denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.89
Egg, potato and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham rolled into a tortilla, smothered in Rosa’s green chili and cheddar cheese served with black beans
On and Off
2401 W 32nd Ave, denver
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Onion / Tomato / Bell pepper / Green chili / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo
|Smothered Burrito
|$14.50
Eggs / Cheddar / Roasted Potato / Mushroom / Tomato / Bell pepper / Choice of bacon, ham, sausage, chorizo / Smothered with pork green chili
Billy's Inn
4403 LOWELL BLVD, DENVER
|Big Burrito Salad
|$12.00
with cilantro lime rice, black beans, roasted corn, cojito cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle lime dressing, avocado and corn chips
Add pork, grilled fish, chicken or veggies $3.75
Add mahi, steak or shrimp $4.25