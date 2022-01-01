Burritos in Northwest

Scrambled eggs, sausage, 'cheddar wiz' (housemade vegan cheese made from veggies & herbs), paleo tortilla, sweet potato hash, pork or veggie green chili, cilantro, scallion & jalapeno. Keto, W30 option (see W30 menu), vegetarian option (request no sausage and veggie chili). Gluten & Dairy free. (not recommended for vegan)

