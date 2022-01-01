Cake in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve cake

Warm German Chocolate Cake image

 

Rhein Haus & Wally's

1415 Market St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Warm German Chocolate Cake$12.00
Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's
LoHi Steakbar image

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.4 (948 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes$15.00
brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula
More about LoHi Steakbar
Holiday BYO Ice Cream Cake! (feeds 6-8 ppl) image

 

Sherry's Soda Shoppe - Five Points

2716 Welton St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Ice Cream Cake! (feeds 6-8 ppl)$32.00
Please allow 72 hours for all ice cream cakes.
More about Sherry's Soda Shoppe - Five Points
Mimosas image

 

Mimosas

2752 Welton Street, Denver

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lil' Cakes
Mini pancakes, powdered sugar,
maple syrup, side fruit, homestyle potatoes
Side Two Crab Cakes$12.00
More about Mimosas
MBP image

 

MBP

2844 Welton Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUMBO CRAB CAKES$16.00
More about MBP
Stowaway Kitchen image

SANDWICHES

Stowaway Kitchen

2528 Walnut St, #104, Denver

Avg 4.6 (1094 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Coffee Cake$3.50
walnut + cinnamon coffee cake (gluten + dairy free)
More about Stowaway Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Barbacoas

Vegetable Fried Rice

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Gyoza

Pad Thai

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston