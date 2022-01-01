Cake in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve cake
More about Rhein Haus & Wally's
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Warm German Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!
More about LoHi Steakbar
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon St, Denver
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
brown butter aioli, chive oil, micro arugula
More about Sherry's Soda Shoppe - Five Points
Sherry's Soda Shoppe - Five Points
2716 Welton St, Denver
|BYO Ice Cream Cake! (feeds 6-8 ppl)
|$32.00
Please allow 72 hours for all ice cream cakes.
More about Mimosas
Mimosas
2752 Welton Street, Denver
|Lil' Cakes
Mini pancakes, powdered sugar,
maple syrup, side fruit, homestyle potatoes
|Side Two Crab Cakes
|$12.00