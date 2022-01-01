Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese sandwiches in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

825 16th St Mall, Denver

Avg 4.4 (887 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Sandwich$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic & basil pesto on a White or Wheat baguette.
More about Babe's Tea Room
The Cozy Cottage image

 

The Cozy Cottage

4363 tennyson street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$15.59
Turkey, mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, sweet onion on pesto grilled bread
More about The Cozy Cottage
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza image

 

Brooklyn's Finest Pizza

5007 Lowell Blvd, Federal Heights

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Chicken Sandwich$13.49
Chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
Salt & Grinder image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Sandwich$10.00
Caprese Sandwich$10.00
More about Salt & Grinder

Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest

Burritos

Rugelach

Lobsters

Green Papaya Salad

Pretzels

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Enchiladas

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston