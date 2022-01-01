Caprese sandwiches in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve caprese sandwiches
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Brooklyn's Finest Pizza
825 16th St Mall, Denver
|Caprese Chicken Sandwich
|$13.49
Chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic glaze.
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Caprese Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato, arugula, balsamic & basil pesto on a White or Wheat baguette.
The Cozy Cottage
4363 tennyson street, Denver
|Caprese Sandwich
|$15.59
Turkey, mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato, sweet onion on pesto grilled bread
