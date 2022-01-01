Caramel apple pies in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve caramel apple pies
LoDough Bakery
1800 Wazee Street Suite 100, Denver
|Apple, Pear and Salted Caramel Pie
|$28.00
All Butter Crust Pie filled with apples, pears, and housemade salted caramel
Colorado Cherry Co. Pie and Provisions - Tennyson St.
4000 Tennyson St #100, Denver
|Apple Bourbon Caramel Pie
|$23.00
Brown sugar apples topped with bourbon caramel oat crumble.
|Caramel Apple Hand Pie
|$5.52
Single serving of salted caramel apple hand pie.