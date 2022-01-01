Carne asada in
Northwest
/
Denver
/
Northwest
/
Carne Asada
Northwest restaurants that serve carne asada
Los Chingones
1601 19th Street, Denver
No reviews yet
CARNE ASADA BURRITO
$14.00
CARNE ASADA TACO
$5.50
More about Los Chingones
Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest
Vegetable Fried Rice
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Kebabs
Spaghetti
Pork Dumplings
Prime Ribs
Tossed Salad
Chocolate Chip Cookies
More near Northwest to explore
Southeast
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Southwest
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
Northeast
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Five Points
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Lodo
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Washington Park
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
City Park
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boulder
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Greeley
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Fort Collins
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
Avg 4.3
(73 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(18 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(147 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston