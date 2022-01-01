Cheese fries in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve cheese fries
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
|Grilled Cheese w/ fries
|$7.00
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chili Cheese French Fries
|$12.99
A large serving of French fries smothered in Kickin' Green Chili and Cheese.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Medium Chili Cheese Fry
|$14.00
Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
|Small Chili Cheese Fry
|$11.00
Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.