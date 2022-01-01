Cheese fries in Northwest

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

American Elm image

FRENCH FRIES

American Elm

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Cheese w/ fries$7.00
More about American Elm
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese French Fries$12.99
A large serving of French fries smothered in Kickin' Green Chili and Cheese.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Fire on the Mountain image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Medium Chili Cheese Fry$14.00
Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
Small Chili Cheese Fry$11.00
Fries smothered in vegan green chili or traditional red. Cheese and/or onions.
More about Fire on the Mountain

