Chef salad in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve chef salad

Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chef Salad$15.99
Cut turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss, cucumbers, tomato, and hard boiled egg on mixed lettuce.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Habit Doughnut Dispensary & Carbon Cafe & Bar image

 

Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar

1553 Platte St #130, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Yes Chef! Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, candied pecans, avocado, diced apple, bleu cheese vinaigrette (v)(gf)
More about Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
More about Call

