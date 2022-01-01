Chef salad in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve chef salad
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chef Salad
|$15.99
Cut turkey, ham, American cheese, Swiss, cucumbers, tomato, and hard boiled egg on mixed lettuce.
Habit Doughnut Dispensary and Carbon Cafe & Bar
1553 Platte St #130, Denver
|Yes Chef! Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, candied pecans, avocado, diced apple, bleu cheese vinaigrette (v)(gf)