Chicken caesar salad in Northwest

More about Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
444 17th St, Denver
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering
|$49.00
Chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee
Yampa Sandwich Co - Denver/LoDo - 16th & Wazee
1617 Wazee St, Denver
Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering
$49.00
