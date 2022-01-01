Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken rolls in
Northwest
/
Denver
/
Northwest
/
Chicken Rolls
Northwest restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Swing Thai
4370 Tennyson St, Denver
Avg 3.5
(248 reviews)
Chicken Spring Roll
$3.00
More about Swing Thai
Motomaki
500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver
No reviews yet
8. Mochiko Chicken ROLL
$11.50
More about Motomaki
