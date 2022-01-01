Chicken sandwiches in Northwest

Mono Mono image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Mono Mono

1550 Blake St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (162 reviews)
Takeout
Gochujang Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Mono Mono
Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
KA Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Chicken breast tenders, Knockabout sauce, sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
More about Knockabout Burgers
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant

4499 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.3 (363 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
More about Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte image

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte$4.00
More about Babe's Tea Room
Mead St Provisions image

 

Mead St Provisions

3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chef Ed's cajun seasoned chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli
More about Mead St Provisions
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Call

2843-5 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Duncan's Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Reunion Bakery brioche bun, confit chicken, anise seed, celery + romaine chiff. Pairs with any adult beverage in your stash.
More about Call

