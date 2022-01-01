Chicken sandwiches in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Mono Mono
1550 Blake St, Denver
|Gochujang Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Colorado Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house green chili oil with sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
|KA Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Chicken breast tenders, Knockabout sauce, sliced dill pickles & ranch coleslaw on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
**Antibiotic & Hormone Free Chicken
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barbed Wire Reef Restaurant
4499 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Babe's Tea Room
2401 15th St, Denver
|Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte
|$4.00
Mead St Provisions
3625 West 32nd Ave, Denver
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Chef Ed's cajun seasoned chicken, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli