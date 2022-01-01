Chicken soup in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve chicken soup
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|No Balls Chicken Soup
|$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Chicken Soup (1 Qt)
|$15.00
Please makes sure to select a date between 4/14 - 4/22 as your pick up date for all Passover items - Any Passover items scheduled outside of those dates will be cancelled.