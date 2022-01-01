Chicken taco salad in Northwest
BURRITOS
Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$18.99
Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with 6oz of sliced chicken breast, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Fire on the Mountain - Highlands
3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed in taco seasoning, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of jalapeno ranch.
*garlic, dairy, citrus, gluten*