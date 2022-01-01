Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken taco salad in Northwest

Go
Northwest restaurants
Toast

Northwest restaurants that serve chicken taco salad

Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Taco Salad$18.99
Green leaf lettuce, black olives, shredded cheddar, shredded carrots, diced tomato, guacamole, tortilla chips, topped with 6oz of sliced chicken breast, side of green chili, and side of red salsa.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown Diner and Bar
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

3801 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4 (920 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Taco Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken tossed in taco seasoning, pico de gallo, queso fresco, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of jalapeno ranch.
*garlic, dairy, citrus, gluten*
More about Fire on the Mountain - Highlands

Browse other tasty dishes in Northwest

Garlic Parmesan

Kebabs

Whitefish Salad

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Vegetable Fried Rice

Italian Salad

Pad See

Salmon Sandwiches

Map

More near Northwest to explore

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

City Park

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Washington Park

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (134 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (566 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (128 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (320 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (900 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston