Chile relleno in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve chile relleno

Bellota image

 

Bellota

3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$16.00
deep fried poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, epazote, onion, cotija cheese and served with a charred tomato sauce. comes with mexican rice and beans
More about Bellota
Sam's No.3 Downtown image

BURRITOS

Sam's No.3 Downtown

1500 Curtis St, Denver

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno Plate$16.99
Two home made crispy rellenos, topped with Green chili and served with rice and refrieds.
More about Sam's No.3 Downtown
Item pic

 

Machete UNION STATION

1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chile Relleno$16.00
Poblano pepper/ oaxaca cheese/ Tomato epazote/ Mexican Rice & frijoles puercos on the side
Arrachera con chile relleno$5.75
Sirloin/ Avocado salsa verde/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese
More about Machete UNION STATION

