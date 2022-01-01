Chile relleno in Northwest
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
|Chile Relleno
|$16.00
deep fried poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese, epazote, onion, cotija cheese and served with a charred tomato sauce. comes with mexican rice and beans
Sam's No.3 Downtown
1500 Curtis St, Denver
|Chile Relleno Plate
|$16.99
Two home made crispy rellenos, topped with Green chili and served with rice and refrieds.
Machete UNION STATION
1730 WYNKOOP ST, DENVER
|Chile Relleno
|$16.00
Poblano pepper/ oaxaca cheese/ Tomato epazote/ Mexican Rice & frijoles puercos on the side
|Arrachera con chile relleno
|$5.75
Sirloin/ Avocado salsa verde/ onions & cilantro/ chile guero stuffed with oaxaca cheese