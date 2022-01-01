Chips and salsa in
Northwest restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Bellota
3350 Brighton Blvd, Denver
Avg 4.7
(55 reviews)
House Salsas & Chips
$6.00
3 house salsas - chile de arbol - salsa verde - morita. served with corn tortilla chips.
More about Bellota
Los Chingones
1601 19th Street, Denver
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA
$3.50
More about Los Chingones
