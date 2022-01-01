Chocolate cake in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Slaters 50-50
3600 Blake Street, Denver
|Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Rhein Haus & Wally's
1415 Market St, Denver
|Warm German Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Warm German chocolate cake, caramel sauce, toasted pecans, coconut chips, chocolate ganache, maraschino cherries, and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream! Made from scratch and worth the wait time!
Just Be Kitchen
2364 15th Street, Denver
|Chocolate NO MARSHMALLOW cake
|$5.50
almond flour, coconut sugar, cocoa powder, tapioca, salt, baking soda, baking powder, almond milk, olive oil, eggs, almond butter, shortening, honey, vanilla, lemon juice, honey
Vegetarian
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Chocolate Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream
|$12.00