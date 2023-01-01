Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate mousse in
Northwest
/
Denver
/
Northwest
/
Chocolate Mousse
Northwest restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
French 75
717 17th St, Denver
No reviews yet
Cordillera Chocolate Mousse
$9.00
Incredibly Chocolatey, Finished With Triple Whipped Chantilly Cream
More about French 75
FRENCH FRIES
American Elm - Highlands
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver
Avg 4.4
(346 reviews)
Chocolate Mousse
$13.00
More about American Elm - Highlands
