Chocolate mousse in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

French 75

717 17th St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cordillera Chocolate Mousse$9.00
Incredibly Chocolatey, Finished With Triple Whipped Chantilly Cream
More about French 75
FRENCH FRIES

American Elm - Highlands

4132 West 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.4 (346 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Mousse$13.00
More about American Elm - Highlands

