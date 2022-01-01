Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve curry chicken

Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen - Catering

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Faith - Curried Chicken Salad (48 hour notice)
House Curry Spices Powder, Golden Raisins, Cilantro, Red Onion.
(48 Hour Notice)
NF, K, W30
Item pic

 

Babe's Tea Room

2401 15th St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Savory Spice Turmeric Curry Blend, spring mix, tomato, and English cucumber on White or Wheat baguette.
Chicken Curry Tea Sandwich À La Carte$4.00
A tea room favorite using Denver local *Savory Spice* Turmeric Curry Blend.
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Katsu Curry Rice Chicken$17.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix,\tred pickled ginger
Katsu Curry Ramen Chicken$17.00
panko-breaded boulder-natural chicken breast, green mix, red pickled ginger
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry$17.00
Traditional dish of India and Nepal, carefully seasoned with an exotic blend of curry spices, onion, garlic, ginger and tomato, having a medium thick sauce. It is gluten free.
Restaurant banner

 

Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Chicken Salad$14.00
