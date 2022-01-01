Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve edamame

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar image

 

Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar

1825 Blake Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Edamame$7.00
Spicy garlic-tamari sauce. GF Veg
More about Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
Kyoto Ramen image

SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Kyoto Ramen

1617 California Street, Denver

Avg 4.4 (484 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
More about Kyoto Ramen
TOKIO image

SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN

TOKIO

2907 Huron St #103, Denver

Avg 4.1 (581 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame$6.00
choice of salted or spicy
More about TOKIO
Edamame XO image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mizu Izakaya

1560 Boulder St., Denver

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Edamame$6.00
Sea salt
Edamame XO$7.00
Sweet and Spicy Soy Glaze
More about Mizu Izakaya
Item pic

 

Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Edamame (Soybean) Salad (Vegan)$7.00
This perfectly delicious Edamame Salad with Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, and other Indian spices. They are all on the World's Healthiest Foods check it out. This is a vegan delight and it is gluten free.
More about Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
Item pic

 

Motomaki

500 16th St. Suite 184c, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.00
More about Motomaki

