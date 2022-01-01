Edamame in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve edamame
Foraged Kitchen & Raw Bar
1825 Blake Street, Denver
|Edamame
|$7.00
Spicy garlic-tamari sauce. GF Veg
SUSHI • CURRY • RAMEN
TOKIO
2907 Huron St #103, Denver
|Edamame
|$6.00
choice of salted or spicy
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mizu Izakaya
1560 Boulder St., Denver
|Edamame
|$6.00
Sea salt
|Edamame XO
|$7.00
Sweet and Spicy Soy Glaze
Spice Room | Neighborhood Indian Bistro
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Spicy Edamame (Soybean) Salad (Vegan)
|$7.00
This perfectly delicious Edamame Salad with Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, and other Indian spices. They are all on the World's Healthiest Foods check it out. This is a vegan delight and it is gluten free.