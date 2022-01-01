Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve egg rolls

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese on Moe's Everything Bagel image

SANDWICHES

il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.

4324 W. 41st Ave., Denver

Avg 4.7 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese on Moe's Everything Bagel$10.50
House Made Pork Roll, Fried Egg & American Cheese on Toasted Moe's Everything Bagel
More about il porcellino salumi - 4324 W. 41st Ave.
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen - LoHi

2364 15th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glow - Deconstructed Egg Roll$9.00
LIMITED TIME: With Throwback Thursday – This Dish Returns! Every Thursday until August we’ll be announcing a Fan Favorite that will return and BE available until it runs out!
Ground Pork, Garlic, Ginger, Cabbage, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Coconut Aminos, Wontons, Jalapeno Aioli, Scallions
NF, EF
W30 Glow - Deconstructed Egg Roll$9.00
LIMITED TIME: With Throwback Thursday – This Dish Returns! Every Thursday until August we’ll be announcing a Fan Favorite that will return and BE available until it runs out!
Ground Pork, Garlic, Ginger, Cabbage, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Coconut Aminos, Jalapeño Aioli, Scallions
NF, EF
Glow - Deconstructed Egg Roll$9.00
LIMITED TIME: With Throwback Thursday – This Dish Returns! Every Thursday until August we’ll be announcing a Fan Favorite that will return and BE available until it runs out!
Ground Pork, Garlic, Ginger, Cabbage, Onions, Sesame Seeds, Coconut Aminos, Wontons, Jalapeno Aioli, Scallions
NF, EF
More about Just Be Kitchen - LoHi

