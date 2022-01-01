Egg salad sandwiches in Northwest
Northwest restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Egg Salad 8oz
|$6.00
|Egg Salad 4oz
|$3.00
|Kid's Egg Salad on Challah
|$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
725 E 26th Ave, Denver
|Egg Salad 8oz
|$6.00
More about Salt & Grinder
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Salt & Grinder
3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver
|Dijon Egg Salad
|$8.00
our house-made egg salad with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grinder roll