Egg salad sandwiches in Northwest

Northwest restaurants
Northwest restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad 8oz$6.00
Egg Salad 4oz$3.00
Kid's Egg Salad on Challah$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Five Points
BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points

725 E 26th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.6 (4101 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad 8oz$6.00
More about Rosenberg's Catering - Five Points
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Salt & Grinder

3609 W 32nd Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dijon Egg Salad$8.00
our house-made egg salad with lettuce, tomato & mayo on a grinder roll
More about Salt & Grinder
Lunchboxx

2669 Larimer St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Salad
Egg Salad$13.00
Pop's Egg Salad, Fresh Arugula, Everything Bagel Seasoning, on Toasted Sourdough.
More about Lunchboxx

